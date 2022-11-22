Video
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:15 AM  Count : 636
Observer Sports Desk

Netherlands footballers celebrate with team-mates

Netherlands footballers celebrate with team-mates


The Netherlands made a crucial 2-0 win over Senegal in their World Cup opener on Monday night, thanks to late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen, report agencies.

Just as a flat second half looked to be fizzling out, Gakpo leapt to meet a beautifully weighted Frenkie de Jong cross and head into an empty net, with Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy caught in no-man's land.

De Jong's assist made up for an error in the first half, when he squandered a great chance while one-on-one with Mendy.

Senegal twice tested debutant Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert after the break, but they were unable to find a breakthrough in the absence of injured star man Sadio Mane.

The Netherlands were also missing their key forward, Memphis Depay, but he made a surprise appearance from the bench in the second half, his first appearance since picking up an injury in September.

And he was involved in the 99th-minute goal that sealed the result, when Depay’s shot was limply parried by Mendy and stuck in on the rebound by fellow substitute Klaassen.

