Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Police fail to re-arrest death row militants

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Mamunur Rashid

The police failed to re-arrest two death row  militants who were on Sunday snatched from their custody on Dhaka Court premises sending shockwaves.  
Sacked army major Syed Ziaul Haque alias Major Zia masterminded of the daring snatching, according to the police.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Detective Branch (DB) Additional Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid said on Monday that the militants would be re-arrested at any time as they were under      surveillance by the police.
Briefing reporters at DMP Media Centre, he said that those who assisted in snatching the militants were also under police surveillance.
"We will be able to re-arrest them any time," he added.
He said, "Sacked army major Syed Ziaul Haque among others are under our surveillance, they will be brought to justice soon."
On Sunday, a total of 12 militant accused were taken to the court in a case with Mohammadpur police station and associates of the militants made an attempt to snatch four of them, he said.
The two militants were sentenced to death for murdering publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan were snatched by fellow militants after spraying pepper powder on the faces of police, he added.
The snatched militants include Ansar al-Islam and  Md Abu Siddique Sohel alias Sakib alias Sajid alias Shahab and Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Sifat alias Imran.
Regarding loopholes in the security system, Harun said strict security measures are always taken when militants are brought to court. "But what happened yesterday is unexpected. Five policemen have been suspended for negligence in duty."
He said that patrolling by the police had been strengthened and CCTV footages are strictly being scrutinized.
He said security has been strengthened for bringing  militants to court.
After the sensational snatching, police squads including the DB's Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) and bomb disposal unit inspected the spot, he said.
He said that check posts had been set up everywhere.
Police filed a case against 20 people in this connection. A five-member probe body was also formed by the Bangladesh Police on Sunday and it was asked to submit its report within three working days.
"We collected CCTV camera footages from the court premises and adjacent areas, other data and evidences,' he said.
"We are continuing our intelligence activities," he said.
The RAB said that it was scrutinizing all previous crime patterns and footprints of Abu Siddiq Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim, members of banned militant outfit Ansar-al Islam, who were whisked away by fellow militants by beating and spraying some chemical on the eyes of the police from the premises of Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.
The police Tk 20 lakh bounty on the fugitives.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five cops suspended
Police fail to re-arrest death row militants
SSC results on Nov 28
Joy, Lekhak deny all allegations at last moment of their regime
We don't have authority to bring back laundered money: ACC chief
Dengue: 4 die, 606 patients hospitalised
India expects BD's active participation in G20 to promote mutual interest
HC rule over thousands of cores of VAT lost


Latest News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
China COVID cases rise, hard-hit Beijing districts shut schools
Developed countries biggest users of child labour in supply chains: expert
Qatar signs world's 'longest' gas supply deal with China
Iranian squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests
In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen
Dhaka seeks Rome's support for continuing GSP
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
HC seeks list of those involved in illegal allocation of footpaths
Around 45 countries meet to pledge financial aid for Moldova
Most Read News
England take on Iran for 1st time
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
No bar for Nipun to hold general secretary post
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
Maintain diplomatic norms: Momen urges diplomats
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
BTRC allows GP to sell 78,000 more SIMs
SSC results on Nov 28
5 policemen suspended over fleeing of two convicts
Bulk power price hiked by around 19.92pc
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft