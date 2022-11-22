Video
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:46 AM
SSC results on Nov 28

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on November 28.
Dhaka Education Board Chairman Prof Tapan Kumar Sarker confirmed the matter on Monday.
Under eleven boards including Madrasa (Dakhil)
and Technical Education Boards, a total of 2,021,868 students from 29,591 educational institutions appeared in the exams at 3,790 centres.
A total of 15, 99,711 students participated in the SSC examination under nine general education boards while some 2,68,495 candidates appeared in the Dakhil exam under Madrasa Education Board and 1,53,662 students in SSC and Dakhil vocational exams under Technical Education Board.
The examinations began on September 15 across the country.


