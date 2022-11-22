Joy, Lekhak deny all allegations at last moment of their regime

Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Battacharjee, President and General Secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) respectively, student wing of Awami League (AL), said the allegations against them including committee trading through press releases, giving posts to controversial men and intruders in exchange of money and uncooperative behavior towards council aspirants of the central committee were baseless and motivated and added some vexed people spread propaganda against them to tarnish the image of the party.

They said this in a press conference at Madhur Canteen on Dhaka University (DU) campus on Monday, ahead of the BCL national council to be held on December 8 at Suhrawardy Udyan and December 9 at Engineers Institution in the capital.

Joy said there might be allegations against them but the people who brought the charges had no proof.

Echoing his words, Lekhak threw an open challenge to prove the allegations of the financial transaction in the announcement of any district or district equivalent committee.

When the duo protested such allegations in response to questions of journalists, Md Sohan Khan, Vice President of the party, who sat beside the leaders in the press conference, was seen smiling and biting his lips as he was one of them who had been protesting Joy-Lekhak's "misdeeds" for a long time.

However, Joy-Lekhak failed to hold councils in most of the district and district equivalent committees while they announced committees in 79 units including district, university, metropolis, college and medical units, again through press releases in most of them (Of the 79 committees).

However, they marked the Coronavirus pandemic as an excuse for their failure.

Reading out a written statement, Joy announced the dates of the councils of DU unit and Dhaka North and South Metropolis. The DU unit council will be held on December 3 at the base of Aparajeya Bangla Sculpture in front of Arts Faculty and the Dhaka North and South metropolis council will be held jointly on December 2 at Suhrawardy Udayan adjacent to the university.

However, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the BCL national council, attending the programme on December 8.

"Our constitutional guardian Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given her consent to hold the conference and to attend the programme as chief guest," Joy said.

Joy and Lekhak were given the charge of the BCL after removal of Rezwanul Hoque Chowdhury Shovon and Golam Rabbani for their controversial activities on September 14 in 2019.







