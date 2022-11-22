Dengue: 4 die, 606 patients hospitalised

With four more deaths from dengue confirmed in 24 hours till Monday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 234 this year.

Among those died in the last 24 hours, three were from Dhaka division and one from Rajshahi division.

The latest numbers took Dhaka and Barishal divisions' death toll to 142 and 11, respectively.

During this time, 606 more patients, including

289 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 2,351 dengue patients, including 1,258 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

DGHS has recorded 53,413 dengue cases and 50,828 recoveries so far this year. -UNB











