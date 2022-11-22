India expects BD's active participation in G20 to promote mutual interest

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay K Verma said on Monday that India expects active participation of Bangladesh in the G20 meetings to promote the issues of mutual interest in the global discourse.

During his meeting with the Foreign minister, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay K Verma said working in Bangladesh is a matter of honour and privilege and reiterated his commitment to work on the issues of mutual interest for further strengthening the excellent relations existing between the two countries.

He stressed on working together in the multilateral arena in supporting the candidatures floated by either country.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh is positioned to be a "regional connectivity hub" and India being the closest neighbour can reap the benefits of the connectivity outlook, as envisioned by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Momen also mentioned about the actions taken by Hasina and her government for exerting "zero tolerance" towards terrorism, radicalism and insurgency, which ultimately paved the way in establishing "peace and stability" of the North Eastern states of India.

The foreign minister reaffirmed that Bangladesh considers India as the closest and the most important neighbour and termed the relations

as "solid and unique one."

Momen underscored the exemplary economic growth of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of the PM Hasina and added that Bangladesh's economic development is complementing the economic development of India in many ways.

With regard to the Indo-Pacific region, Momen stressed the need for international rules and norms based on free and fair connectivity amongst the countries of the region.

Both the Foreign Minister and the High Commissioner emphasized increasing the engagements between Bangladesh and Indian North Eastern region to invigorate the connectivity and age-old relationship.

Foreign Minister Momen said both the countries are inextricably linked by historical, cultural, social and economic ties and over the last 50 years, the Bangladesh-India relationship has reached an unprecedented height under the visionary leaderships of the Prime Ministers of both the countries.

He also recalled the crucial role played by the people and government of India during the Great War of Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971 led by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







