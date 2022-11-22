Video
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022
16 countries to join IORA meet in Dhaka

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Around 16 countries minister and state minister-level participation gathered in capital Dhaka to join the 22nd Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers meeting, to be held in Dhaka on November 24.
However, country set to kick off the 24th meeting of the officials of IORA meeting from November 22-23, Bangladesh, the current IORA Chair, is hosting the 22nd IORA Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting on 24 November 2022 in InterContinental Dhaka.
The Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) is an inter-governmental organisation aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and sustainable development within the Indian
Ocean region through its 23-member states and 10 dialogue partners.
IORA member states are -- Australia, Bangladesh, Union of Comoros, France, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Republic of Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
The 23-member states of IORA and 10 dialogue partners are expected to join the ministerial and senior official meetings.
Bangladesh assumed the position of the IORA Chair at the 21st IORA COM meeting in Dhaka held on November 17, 2021 and adopted the theme of "Harnessing the opportunities of the Indian Ocean sustainably for inclusive development."
Momen said India will have state minister-level participation at the meeting.  
He said the ministers and state ministers will jointly meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during their stay in Dhaka.
The forum is the trade and investment functional body of the association which supports economic cooperation by providing a collective business perspective to the members' policymakers.
The summit will have four sessions focusing on maritime safety and security, fisheries management, blue economy, trade and investment facilitation, women's economic empowerment, blockchain, tourism and science and technology, Momen said.


« PreviousNext »

