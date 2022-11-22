Video
US keen to work with BD, other partners to build peaceful IndoPacific

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Monday said that they (US) do not ask any nation to choose between the United States and any other partner.
"We seek to work with Bangladesh and other partners to build a peaceful Indo-Pacific that has five elements," the US Ambassador said while speaking at a panel discussion titled "Untangling the Myriad of Multilateral Frameworks in the Indo-Pacific" at Bay of Bengal Conversations at a hotel in Dhaka.
As we manage shifting geopolitical trends, the United States will conduct itself as a reasonable
leader. We do not seek conflict. We do not seek a Cold War, the US ambassador remarks.  
"We want a region that is free and open, interconnected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. We share this vision with many other nations," he said.
 US Ambassador said the US to work with Bangladesh and other partners to build an Indo-Pacific that has five elements. The window of opportunity to deal with shared threats is closing fast, said Ambassador Haas.
"United States will be unabashed in promoting their vision of a free, open, secure, and prosperous world," He added.


