Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:45 AM
BD no more a colony, Momen to foreign diplomats

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Monday that the diplomats stationed in Bangladesh will follow their "code of conduct" in line with diplomatic norms.
"The ambassadors those are stationed here, they know their code of conduct � they will follow it and this is what expected," he made this comment at a media briefing while responding to a question at foreign ministry.
The comments came as in recent days, envoys of some countries stationed in Dhaka made some comments on internal affairs those are conflicting with the diplomatic norms under Vienna Convention.
"We are no longer a colony, they (diplomats) should remember it," the foreign minister said adding that Bangladesh is no more subject to any country one, it is an independent and sovereign country.
Article 41 paragraph 1 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961 reminds diplomats to respect the laws and regulations of the receiving state and unequivocally restricts them from meddling in that nation's in domestic affairs. Momen accused some quarters in the country those are used to visit foreign diplomats to discuss and get suggestions regarding Bangladesh's internal matters.
"It's very unfortunate, this culture needs to be changed � today or tomorrow we have to change this culture," he said.    
Last week, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said the government would take appropriate steps if any foreign diplomat stationed here crosses the boundary.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit), Secretary (East) and Secretary (West) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present at the media briefing.


