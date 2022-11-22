Video
98 JCD activists sued over attack on cops in C'nawabganj

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Nov 21: A case has been filed against 98 leaders and activists of  Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) for launching an attack on police with crude bombs during a rally in Nachol upazila of Chapainawabganj.
Mintu Rahman, Officer In-Charge (OC) of Nachol Police Station said sub-inspector Akbar Ali filed the case against 18 named and 70-80 unnamed people on Sunday night.
"We're currently conducting drives to arrest the accused," Mintu said.
According to police, some JCD men organised a rally on the premises of Oxford Academy in Sreerampur area under the district's Nachol Sadar Upazila on Sunday afternoon without any permission.
Upon receiving the information, police went to the spot and tried to disperse them, which resulted in a heated argument and a chase and counter-chase between them, he said.
The JCD men threw crude bombs on us during rally, which injured two policemen and five more crude bombs were recovered from the spot, Mintu added.    -UNB



