You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Mayor of Tangail SM Sirajul Haque Alamgir and AB Bank Head of GSSP Major (Rtd) Sk Md Yousuf Reza, inaugurating relocated AB Bank Tangail branch at Maitra Plaza, Boro Kalibari Road, Tangail Sadar recently.

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected] [email protected] , For Online Edition: [email protected]