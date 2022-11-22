

Mercantile Bank, Chattogram WASA sign an agreement

As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank will facilitate collection of Water and Sewerage bills of Chattogram WASA through Online Banking.

System Analyst Shafiqul Bashar, Chief Accounts Officer Al Mehedi Shawkat Azam of Chattogram WASA and Executive Vice President and Head of Agrabad Branch Mesbah Uddin Ahamed, Vice President and Manager Operation of Agrabad Branch, Bijoy Kumar Datta from bank along with other Officials of both organisations were present in the signing ceremony.



Mercantile Bank Ltd has recently signed an agreement with Chattogram WASA. The agreement was signed by the bank's Deputy Managing Director and Head of Regional Office in Chattogram, Md. Zakir Hossain and Deputy Managing Director (Finance) of Chattogram WASA Md. Samsul Alam, on behalf of their respective organisations, says a press release.As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank will facilitate collection of Water and Sewerage bills of Chattogram WASA through Online Banking.System Analyst Shafiqul Bashar, Chief Accounts Officer Al Mehedi Shawkat Azam of Chattogram WASA and Executive Vice President and Head of Agrabad Branch Mesbah Uddin Ahamed, Vice President and Manager Operation of Agrabad Branch, Bijoy Kumar Datta from bank along with other Officials of both organisations were present in the signing ceremony.