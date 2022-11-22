

Shimanto Bank launches Brahmanbaria branch

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mr. Rafiqul Islam was also present there as special guest.

Local entrepreneur, dignitaries and valued customers of Brahmanbaria city were also present in the programme. Shimanto Bank is proceeding with excellent customer service and proper schemes, he said.

Shimanto Bank already introduced Credit Card, Internet Banking apps, SME Loan, Home Loan, Car Loan, Personal Loan, Agriculture Loan, Women Entrepreneur Loan (Narishakti), RTGS, BFTN and remittance service along with other services.

It is mentionable that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Shimanto Bank on September1, 2016.

In the same year the bank stated its function by establishing its Principal Branch at Dhanmondi, Dhaka. To provide customer service, Shimanto Bank is establishing Branches and Sub-Branches at various important locations across the country.





Shimanto Bank has formally launched Brahmanbaria Branch recently. Regional Commander, North East Region of Border Guard Bangladesh Brigadier General Mohammad Shahidul Islam was present as chief guest in the programme, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mr. Rafiqul Islam was also present there as special guest.Local entrepreneur, dignitaries and valued customers of Brahmanbaria city were also present in the programme. Shimanto Bank is proceeding with excellent customer service and proper schemes, he said.Shimanto Bank already introduced Credit Card, Internet Banking apps, SME Loan, Home Loan, Car Loan, Personal Loan, Agriculture Loan, Women Entrepreneur Loan (Narishakti), RTGS, BFTN and remittance service along with other services.It is mentionable that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Shimanto Bank on September1, 2016.In the same year the bank stated its function by establishing its Principal Branch at Dhanmondi, Dhaka. To provide customer service, Shimanto Bank is establishing Branches and Sub-Branches at various important locations across the country.