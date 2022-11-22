Drinkwell, Bangladesh wins US State Deptt award

The US Department of State's Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs has announced four winners of the 2022 Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence (ACE).

In the climate resilience category, the 2022 ACE winner is Drinkwell, Bangladesh.

Drinkwell provides safe and affordable water directly to residents of densely packed neighbourhoods in Dhaka, according to US Department of State.

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will present these four American companies, large and small, with the award during a ceremony on December 9, 2022 at the State Department. The 2022 ACE categories are Responsible Business Operations, Climate Resilience, and Inclusive Economic Growth.

Two companies were awarded in the category Responsible Business Operations. Anova Technical Services, LLC, a small-sized enterprise in Bali, Indonesia, won this year's award for offering fully traceable seafood through secure tracking from its point of catch to its point of sale.

GAP Inc., India, was awarded for taking care of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic hit and their suppliers were unable to pay their employees, GAP Inc. stepped in, negotiated payment of wages, and ensured financial security for those most vulnerable to the economic impacts of the pandemic.

In Inclusive Economic Growth, the 2022 ACE Winner is Intel, Costa Rica for its "Skills 4 Life" capacity-building training, designed for underserved Afro-descendent and indigenous populations in one of the lowest-income regions in Costa Rica.

This year commemorates the Award for Corporate Excellence's 23rd year. -UNB

















