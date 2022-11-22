Stocks continue to fall on selling pressure

Stocks continued to fall on Monday as the investors were on selling spree pulling down indices in both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

the All sectors on Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended lower, dragged down by IT on Monday.

At the end of the trading DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, dipped 24.25 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 6,190. DSES, the Shariah-based index, dropped 5.86 points or 0.43 per cent to 1,342, and the DS30, the blue-chip index, gave up 2.99 points or 0.13 per cent to finish at 2,177.

Meanwhile, turnover, another important indicator of the market, fell to Tk 351.9 crore on the DES from Tk 422.8 crore on Sunday. Out of the stocks traded, 13 issues advanced, 72 declined and 219 remained unchanged.

Genex Infosys topped the trading on the DSE on Monday. The company's shares worth Tk 47.91 crore were traded. Orion Pharma is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 24.7 crore. Navana Pharma has risen to the third position in the top list of transactions with a share swap of Tk 19.29 lakh.

Other companies in the top list of transactions include Eastern Housing, Bashundhara Paper, Square Pharma, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Amara Network, Padma Life Insurance and Summit Alliance.

Chartered Life Insurance's share price has increased the most. Previous business day is Sunday for Chartered Life Insurance. The closing price was Tk 44.90. After trading, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 49.30. The share price of the company increased by Tk 4.40 or 9.79 per cent. With this, the company tops the DSE rate hike list.

Other top gainers on the DSE include Sonali Life Insurance 3.74 per cent, JMI Hospitals 1.93 per cent, Thanthi Life Insurance 1.81 per cent, Olympic Industries 1.43 per cent, Progressive Life Insurance 1.05 per cent, Bata Sue 0. .98 per cent, Premier Bank 0.77 per cent, Anwar Galvanizing 0.65 per cent and Meghna Life Insurance 0.62 per cent.

On this day, the share price has fallen the most in Amra Network. The closing price of Amra Network was Tk 52.40 on the previous working day on Sunday and the closing price of the company stood at Tk 46.10 after the end of trading. The share price of the company fell by Tk 6.30 or 12.02 per cent. With this, the company topped the DSE price decline list.

At CSE, the overall price index CASPI decreased by 61 points. Tk 13.14 crore has been traded in the market. 13 of the 134 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. In contrast, the price of 50 has decreased and the price of 71 has remained unchanged.













