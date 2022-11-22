Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA honours students, professionals with Innovation Award

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

BGMEA honours students, professionals with Innovation Award

BGMEA honours students, professionals with Innovation Award

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has presented university students and industry professionals with the Sustainable Design and Innovation Award.
For the first time in Bangladesh, the Sustainable Design and Innovation Award has been launched by BGMEA to promote sustainable design and innovation in the country's apparel industry.
A jury board comprising experts selected the best sustainable and innovative submissions by evaluating the submissions based on innovative aspects of the design, functionality, aesthetics, consideration of environmental standards and social footprint of the product, and process innovation.
The awards were handed over to the winners and runners-up at a ceremony organised by BGMEA as a part of the Made in Bangladesh Week at International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka recently.
Salman Fazlur Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, was the chief guest at the event.
Nasrul Hamid, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources, attended the ceremony as a special guest. BGMEA President Faruque Hassan chaired the award ceremony.
Champions of the student group are Bishwajit Mazumder of Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology (SMUCT), Mahmuda Monsur Mira of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT); Md Rokebul Islam of SMUCT, Saima Binta Hoque of BUFT, and Shariat Sultana Simi of SMUCT.
Md Mohiminul Islam of SMUCT, Md Rayhan Sharkar of BUFT, Md Roman Khan of BUFT, Nishita Rani Sarker Nipa of BUFT, and Nurunnaher Alam Bristy of BUFT became runners-up.
Champions of the professional group are Ajoy Day of Urmi Group, Md Azmir Hasan Bitlu of Bitopi; Mohammad Imran Hyder of Ananta Denim Technology; Sabina Akter of MM Knitwear Ltd; Sarawat Jahan Eva, Ananta Companies; Md. Golam Rabby of Square, and Ahsan Erfan of Grameen Uniqlo.
Faruque Hassan said: "Bangladesh's RMG industry has been making continuous efforts to promote sustainability. The Sustainable Design and Innovation Award is such an effort to empower and reward young and talented people who will play an active role in building a more sustainable future."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Mercantile Bank, Chattogram WASA sign an agreement
Shimanto Bank launches Brahmanbaria branch
Drinkwell, Bangladesh wins US State Deptt award
Stocks continue to fall on selling pressure
BGMEA honours students, professionals with Innovation Award
GP gets permission to sell 78,000 more SIM cards
‘Gas supply crunch, LC restrictions hit ceramic sector’


Latest News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
China COVID cases rise, hard-hit Beijing districts shut schools
Developed countries biggest users of child labour in supply chains: expert
Qatar signs world's 'longest' gas supply deal with China
Iranian squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests
In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen
Dhaka seeks Rome's support for continuing GSP
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
HC seeks list of those involved in illegal allocation of footpaths
Around 45 countries meet to pledge financial aid for Moldova
Most Read News
England take on Iran for 1st time
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
No bar for Nipun to hold general secretary post
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
Maintain diplomatic norms: Momen urges diplomats
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
BTRC allows GP to sell 78,000 more SIMs
SSC results on Nov 28
5 policemen suspended over fleeing of two convicts
Bulk power price hiked by around 19.92pc
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft