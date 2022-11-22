

Textile Technology Business Center opens at Uttara

TTBC has been established to address the critical need for a credible knowledge centre for the textile industry in association with the International Finance Corporation's (IFC) Partnership for Cleaner Textile programme, supported by Denmark and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan, Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh Anne van Leeuwen, Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winne Estrup Petersen, and IFC Country Manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal Martin Holtmann inaugurated TTBC at the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and Occupational Safety and Health (CEOSH).

There is a need for reliable information on resource efficiency technologies and technology suppliers to increase the competitiveness of the textile sector in Bangladesh, and to transition towards complex manufacturing from the current business model which relies heavily on basic cotton items.

TTBC wants to serve as a "dedicated platform for knowledge exchange, access to specialised information on resource efficiency, and business-to-business linkages with local and international technology suppliers for the textile industry," BGMEA said.

Faruque said: "Bangladesh is strongly focusing on moving beyond basic items with high-value products while placing utmost importance on sustainability and innovation to maintain sustainable growth of the RMG industry."

Since sustainability can help the industry going forward, the Textile Technology Business Center as a knowledge hub for the industry will play a crucial role in this transformation, he added.

Anne van Leeuwen lauded the resilience of the RMG industry and stressed the importance of innovative endeavours such as the TTBC which will "contribute to making the industry competitive and sustainable in the post-LDC era."

Winne Estrup Petersen said sustainability must be in the DNA of any successful business and highlighted the role the public sector can play in the transformation from aid dependency to increasing trade.

Martin Holtmann highlighted the importance of producing high-value products for the sustained competitiveness of the RMG industry. -UNB















