Parimatch News to sponsor Bangla Tigers in T10 League

Parimatch News-a sports, e-sports and entertainment outlet dedicated to producing high-quality sports coverage and cutting-edge analytics for sports fans across the world-has signed a one-year title sponsorship deal with Bangla Tigers for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League'.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Tigers will exclusively sport the brand's logo on the front of their jerseys.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League-the only ICC-sanctioned 10-over league, and boasting an international audience of 400 million (approx.)-gets under way on November 23. It will conclude on December 4, with all matches taking place at the emirate's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The league will include two new teams this season, Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strikers, who will join the Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls, Team Abu Dhabi, Northern Warriors, Deccan Gladiators and Chennai Braves. Defending their title will be the Deccan Gladiators, winners over Delhi Bulls in the 2021 final.

Shakib Al Hasan the cricket icon of Bangladesh national cricket team to lead Bangla Tigers as the captain. The team , will also feature the left-arm pace of Mohammad Amir, and the explosive batting of Evin Lewis, Colin Munro and Hazratullah Zazai. Besides being one of the top performing teams in the competition, the Tigers also have the second largest fanbase. Moreover, this is the first Bangladeshi global cricket franchise in the ADT10 League.









