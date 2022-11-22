Smartphones V25, V25E creates zeal across BD

The two new smartphones of vivo V25 series, V25 and V25E have electrified a massive zeal across Bangladesh with its outstanding look, color variation, eye catching design and extraordinary camera modules

The specialty of V25 5G and V25 lies in the magnificence of its design. Both of the devices are easily portable as they come of a very light weight.

Customers can grab these two trendy smartphones of V25 series from any nearby authorized vivo stores or e-stores. Purchasing prices have been fixed 47,999 BDT & 31,999 BDT respectively for the V25 5G & the V25 E handsets in Bangladesh, says a press release.

These two handsets of V series have emerged with 6.44 inches full HD screen and AMOLED display. Two layered florid AG glass added elegance to the flat framed pattern. One of the iconic components of V25 is its color changing glass. It is able to transform the shades within a second in the presence of sunlight and the durability lasts about 3 minutes.

The V25 5G smartphone from the V series is available at all the authorized vivo stores and vivo e-stores in the variants of Aquamarine Blue and Sunrise Gold. Alongside, V25 E comes of in the variants of Sunrise Gold & Diamond Black. All this beautifully tinted spectrums have attributed a premium look in the cellphones.

V25 serious is well furnished with advanced camera performance and photo-friendly aperture technologies. The 64-megapixel OIS ultra-sensing rear camera enables the V25 5G device to capture ultra-HD images and videos even in low light.

The V25 5G promises to cover you with sharp and vivid photos with its 50-megapixel AF HD portrait front camera. Front cameras of both the handsets are loaded with nifty natural portrait features to ensure chic selfie moments.











