Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Viber launches new chatbot, stickers, AR Lenses with the star of FIFA WC

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Rakuten Viber, a global leader in private and secure messaging and voice-based communication, announces the launch of interactive and gamified football-related features, including a chatbot, AR Lenses, a sticker pack, and international and national sports media Channels to follow the latest news in international football competitions.
The new features kicked off recently will be available for two months. Now Bangladeshi users can truly enjoy the most significant moments of their favorite football games in a truly engaging way.
Football is the most popular sport globally with billions of fans spreading over 200 countries. Bangladesh is a crazy football nation with millions of fans and is famous worldwide for its passion for this support. In celebration of the sport and its ability to bring countries together from every corner of the world, Viber has launched a campaign enabling its users to follow along and engage with all the football news.
Viber's 2022 global football campaign will help its millions of app users celebrate the sport with match predictions chatbot to inspire friendly competitions within private or group chats. To follow alongside their favorite team, users' predictions can be posted on the global leaderboard for a chance to win rewards, depending on the region of the users.
Additional features include: AR Lenses: Viber will launch two AR Lenses for when teams score, themed frames with footballs, and more; Gamified Lenses: There will also be two gamified Lenses that enable users to try to score a goal or see how many times the user can head the ball; Stickers: The new sticker pack will feature football-related images and lingo in English, as well as in 18 additional languages; Channels: Nine sports media Channels will ensure fans stay up to date with the latest stories and breaking news about their home teams.
"With so many passionate football fans around the world, and with Viber's global audience, we wanted to enable our users to get involved and stay connected to one another. We are excited to offer many different rewards and interactive content to our users," says Atanas Raykov, Senior Director Growth Top Markets of Rakuten Viber.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Mercantile Bank, Chattogram WASA sign an agreement
Shimanto Bank launches Brahmanbaria branch
Drinkwell, Bangladesh wins US State Deptt award
Stocks continue to fall on selling pressure
BGMEA honours students, professionals with Innovation Award
GP gets permission to sell 78,000 more SIM cards
‘Gas supply crunch, LC restrictions hit ceramic sector’


Latest News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
China COVID cases rise, hard-hit Beijing districts shut schools
Developed countries biggest users of child labour in supply chains: expert
Qatar signs world's 'longest' gas supply deal with China
Iranian squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests
In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen
Dhaka seeks Rome's support for continuing GSP
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
HC seeks list of those involved in illegal allocation of footpaths
Around 45 countries meet to pledge financial aid for Moldova
Most Read News
England take on Iran for 1st time
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
No bar for Nipun to hold general secretary post
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
Maintain diplomatic norms: Momen urges diplomats
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
BTRC allows GP to sell 78,000 more SIMs
SSC results on Nov 28
5 policemen suspended over fleeing of two convicts
Bulk power price hiked by around 19.92pc
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft