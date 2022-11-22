Viber launches new chatbot, stickers, AR Lenses with the star of FIFA WC

Rakuten Viber, a global leader in private and secure messaging and voice-based communication, announces the launch of interactive and gamified football-related features, including a chatbot, AR Lenses, a sticker pack, and international and national sports media Channels to follow the latest news in international football competitions.

The new features kicked off recently will be available for two months. Now Bangladeshi users can truly enjoy the most significant moments of their favorite football games in a truly engaging way.

Football is the most popular sport globally with billions of fans spreading over 200 countries. Bangladesh is a crazy football nation with millions of fans and is famous worldwide for its passion for this support. In celebration of the sport and its ability to bring countries together from every corner of the world, Viber has launched a campaign enabling its users to follow along and engage with all the football news.

Viber's 2022 global football campaign will help its millions of app users celebrate the sport with match predictions chatbot to inspire friendly competitions within private or group chats. To follow alongside their favorite team, users' predictions can be posted on the global leaderboard for a chance to win rewards, depending on the region of the users.

Additional features include: AR Lenses: Viber will launch two AR Lenses for when teams score, themed frames with footballs, and more; Gamified Lenses: There will also be two gamified Lenses that enable users to try to score a goal or see how many times the user can head the ball; Stickers: The new sticker pack will feature football-related images and lingo in English, as well as in 18 additional languages; Channels: Nine sports media Channels will ensure fans stay up to date with the latest stories and breaking news about their home teams.

"With so many passionate football fans around the world, and with Viber's global audience, we wanted to enable our users to get involved and stay connected to one another. We are excited to offer many different rewards and interactive content to our users," says Atanas Raykov, Senior Director Growth Top Markets of Rakuten Viber.

















