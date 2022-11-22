

UNICEF delegate visits Beximco Industrial Park

Syed Naved Husain, Beximco Group Director & CEO received them and accompanied them to show all the units of Beximco's Vertical Leeds Green Certified Industrial Park.

The visitors took great interest in Beximco initiatives on value addition and innovation using Technology, Education and R&D as key drivers, says a press release.

They were also very keen to be updated on Beximco's initiatives on Sustainability including Collaboration with Recovertex (A global leader on recycling Post Production Consumer Waste) and other Recycling initiatives taken by Beximco, State of the art effluent treatment plant along with RO systems for Re-cycling water, the most advanced technology based the world largest sustainable washing plant under one roof and Beximco's automated garment manufacturing factories.

Sheldon Yett were overwhelmed by the wide range of value-added fabrics and apparel produced by one company at one location and the widespread use of digitalization across the campus and 3D modeling linked with key customers.

They have visited the Beximco-Recover recycling plant which is a global producer of recycled cotton fiber and fiber blends, it turns textile waste into low-impact, high-quality recycled fiber. Sheldon Yett were also overwhelmed by the Beximco's important steps towards solving Bangladeshs textile waste problem and establishing a closed-loop industry.

They have also visited Shinepukur Ceramics which produces fine Porcelain and high-end Bone-China to customers including Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and others.







