Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:43 AM
Extended P2P Build Expo concludes in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Extended P2P Build Expo concludes in Ctg

Extended P2P Build Expo concludes in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 21: The P2P Build Expo concluded at City's GEC Convention Center this (Monday) evening at 10 pm, after being extended for a day on Sunday, when it was scheduled to drop its curtain
In view of the huge response and interest of the buyers and visitors, the duration of the 4-day expo extended by one more day.  
Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, managing director of P2P said "4-day build expo has generated huge response in Chattogram.  Due to the unimaginable interest of customers seeking services, the duration of the expo has been extended by one day.
 Although the expo was scheduled to end on Sunday night, it will now continue on Monday (November 21 till 10 pm). Accordingly throughout the day on Monday, buyers-visitors visited the fair and bought various lifestyle products from Build Expo including P2P exclusive furniture at a discount of up to 40%."
In addition, P2P associate housing company Wecon Properties presented their 12 state-of-the-art luxury projects. Entry to the Expo was open to all.
GPH Ispat, Crown Cement, Crown Readymix Concrete, Premier Cement, P2P Engineering & Construction, P2P Experience Center, P2P-360, Stripe, Elite Paint, Rimac, P2P Furniture and more than 30 building construction and building material manufacturers participated in the expo. Suzan, Casarica Furnishings, Opel Itali, RM Metal, Innovative Decor and Barcode Restaurant Group participated in the expo as co-sponsors.




