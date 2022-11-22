IL Capital holds its 61st board meeting

Video
Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

A Board of Directors meeting of IL Capital Limited held at Head office of ILFSL in the capital recently, says a press release.
Chairman of IL Capital Ltd Shyamal Kanti Ghosh presided over the meeting in a presence of Directors --Retired Brigadier General Md. Meftaul Karim, Emdad Hossain Sheikh and Md. Mashiur Rahman (Managing Director of ILFSL).
Omar Faruq, Chief Executive Officer and Md. Maruf Sikder, Head of Accounts and Finance (CFO) and Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO) and other officials of the company were also present.


