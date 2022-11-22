No liquidity crisis in banks: ABB

The Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) has also raised its voice regarding rumors on the liquidity crisis in banks.

The ABB Chairman Salim RF Hossain said, "We have noticed a lot of rumors about liquidity in the country's banks recently in social media."

Rumors are spreading that customers are facing problems in withdrawing cash. Citing social media sources this negative news is spreading confusion in the country and abroad.

"This rumor is being spread, especially among our expatriates abroad, so that they are discouraged from sending remittances through legitimate channels. These are very sad. These rumors are harming our customers, society, and country," he said.

Salim also said, 'We would like to say on behalf of ABB that these so-called facts have no basis and truth. Currently, there is enough money in the banks. We want to assure customers that their money is completely safe in the banks. There is no reason to worry about this. We would request customers not to believe rumors." -UNB













