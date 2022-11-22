Netherlands, BGMEA discuss more collaboration in RMG



Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh Anne van Leeuwen pays courtesy visit to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the latter's office on Sunday.

Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh Anne van Leeuwen paid a courtesy visit to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan Sunday.

They also discussed different issues facing the readymade garments (RMG) industry, including major challenges in the current context of the global market and economy which is badly impacted by the ongoing geopolitical tensions, especially the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Faruque informed the envoy about the future priorities of Bangladesh's RMG industry, including an increased emphasis on moving up the value chain with high-value products, productivity and efficiency improvement.

Anne van Leeuwen praised the progress made by Bangladesh's apparel industry and expressed interest in cooperation and collaboration for the development of the industry.

The envoy planted a sapling at the BGMEA premises as a token of his appreciation of BGMEA's endeavours to promote sustainability in the RMG industry of Bangladesh. -UNB























The Netherlands and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have discussed further collaboration for the development of Bangladesh's apparel industry.Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh Anne van Leeuwen paid a courtesy visit to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan Sunday.They also discussed different issues facing the readymade garments (RMG) industry, including major challenges in the current context of the global market and economy which is badly impacted by the ongoing geopolitical tensions, especially the war between Russia and Ukraine.Faruque informed the envoy about the future priorities of Bangladesh's RMG industry, including an increased emphasis on moving up the value chain with high-value products, productivity and efficiency improvement.Anne van Leeuwen praised the progress made by Bangladesh's apparel industry and expressed interest in cooperation and collaboration for the development of the industry.The envoy planted a sapling at the BGMEA premises as a token of his appreciation of BGMEA's endeavours to promote sustainability in the RMG industry of Bangladesh. -UNB