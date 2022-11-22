Video
Home Business

HSBC celebrates digital-transformation in payments, trade

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

HSBC Bangladesh jointly with Bangladesh Bank and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has opened up new opportunities for its clients through enabling Online Statutory Payments (VAT, VDS, Duty) and Paperless Trade.
HSBC, taking a lead in both forts, has played an instrumental role in digitising transaction-banking. Now, transaction-banking will be real-time, faster, simpler and smarter with the help of HSBCnet and tools and guidance provided by NBR and Bangladesh Bank, said a press release.
This is a historic moment for international trade in Bangladesh and HSBC is proud to partner with Bangladesh Bank and NBR to initiate the beginning of a wonderful journey.
To celebrate this occasion, HSBC recently arranged an event titled, "HSBC Innovation Forum: Digital Transformation in Payments and Trade". It took place  at a city hotel in the capital on November 17.
Kazi Mostafizur Rahman, commissioner, NBR and Riaz Ahmed Choudhury, head of corporate banking form HSBC Bangladesh were present as special guest. The  was attended by distinguished local and international corporate clients of HSBC Bangladesh.
Speaking on the occasion Riaz Ahmed Choudhury, said, "As a leading international bank, digital transformation is one of our key priorities and implementation of online statutory payments and paperless trade are testaments towards our clients".
He said these solutions will not only ensure accuracy and optimise time of its clients, but will also achieve their sustainability goals. "We're also proud to collaborate with NBR and Bangladesh Bank for pioneering the solution for clients and to help to achieve digital Bangladesh."




