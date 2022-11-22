

$550m invested in 14 business units in MGI EZ

'Inauguration of Operation and Development Activities of Economic Zones' programme was organized to open 50 economic zones and business units all over Bangladesh.

Of the 14 units inaugurated in MGI, 7 are owned by foreign companies and the remaining 7 are owned by MGI. A total of 550 million US Dollar has been invested in the inaugurated MGI business units, with a total of 3000 employments so far.

A special program was arranged for the inauguration at MGI's private economic zone, Meghna Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ) on Sunday.

Honorable Member of Parliament from Narayanganj-3 constituency Mr. Leakoat Hossain Khoka, MP, Executive Member (Additional Secretary) of BEZA Mr. Md. Ali Ahsan, Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate of Narayanganj Md.Monjurul Hafiz, Superintendent of Police of Narayanganj Mr. Golam MostofaRashel, PPM-Bar, Senior Executive Director of MGI Mr. Taif Bin Yousuf, Chairman & Managing Director of MGI Mr. Mostafa Kamal, and representatives from the investors were present at the inauguration ceremony held at MIEZ.

Meghna Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ) has the total area of 123 acres. After awarded with the final license on 2017, a total of 22 industries have been established inside MIEZ so far. Out of these, 11 are Foreign DirectInvestments (FDI) by companies from Australia, Japan, Germany, China, Norway, Switzerland & India and the rest of the 11 industries are owned by MGI. A total of 470 million US Dollar has been invested for MIEZ& the industries inside, with an FDI of 110 million US Dollar. A total of 9500 direct employment has been created. 96 million US Dollar worth of exports have been achieved globallyincluding countries such as India, Nepal, Australia, Germany, Myanmar, Korea, France, Italy, Canada, Spain, the Netherlands etc. from this economic zone. Some of the other investors from USA, Germany and Italy have also shown interest to establish industries inside MIEZ. This eco-friendly economic zone is well-planned with proper administration, law enforcement, fire service and other amenities, which have earned the trust of investors.













