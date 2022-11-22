Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD has scope to boost trade with 7 Sisters of India: Tipu

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Terming India as a friendly nation and trade and development partner of Bangladesh, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that there is a huge scope for boosting Bangladesh's trade and investment with the seven sisters states of India including Assam.
"We're interested to increase trade and investment in this region," said Tipu when a delegation, led by Biswajit Daimary, Indian politician from Bharatiya Janata Party and incumbent speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, met the minister at his official residence in the city on Sunday.
Biswajit is leading a 62-member delegation to Bangladesh. The Commerce Minister said RMG represents around 83 percent of Bangladesh's export earnings while raw materials and machineries of this industry are imported from India.
He suggested that Assam could take trainers from Bangladesh in the RMG sector and thus groom their RMG workers as skilled workforce.
Tipu mentioned that apart from the RMG items, various traditional items, ceramic products and Jamdani sarees are also very much popular in India. Products of local business conglomerate PRAN-RFL Group have also made a strong position in the Indian market.
"Hopefully the export of Bangladeshi products will increase further in the bordering states of India in the coming days," he added.
In response, Biswajit said Bangladesh witnessed massive developments over        the years with the ongoing works of many mega projects. "There is a scope for increasing further the trade and economic relations between Assam and Bangladesh," he said.
Mentioning that India attaches higher importance in its relationship with Bangladesh in all spheres, the speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly said that Bangladesh could increase imports and exports with Assam through land ports and also through waterways.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Mercantile Bank, Chattogram WASA sign an agreement
Shimanto Bank launches Brahmanbaria branch
Drinkwell, Bangladesh wins US State Deptt award
Stocks continue to fall on selling pressure
BGMEA honours students, professionals with Innovation Award
GP gets permission to sell 78,000 more SIM cards
‘Gas supply crunch, LC restrictions hit ceramic sector’


Latest News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
China COVID cases rise, hard-hit Beijing districts shut schools
Developed countries biggest users of child labour in supply chains: expert
Qatar signs world's 'longest' gas supply deal with China
Iranian squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests
In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen
Dhaka seeks Rome's support for continuing GSP
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
HC seeks list of those involved in illegal allocation of footpaths
Around 45 countries meet to pledge financial aid for Moldova
Most Read News
England take on Iran for 1st time
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
No bar for Nipun to hold general secretary post
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
Maintain diplomatic norms: Momen urges diplomats
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
BTRC allows GP to sell 78,000 more SIMs
SSC results on Nov 28
5 policemen suspended over fleeing of two convicts
Bulk power price hiked by around 19.92pc
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft