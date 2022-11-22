Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Indirect tax system in BD is unfair to the poor’

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

The current tax system in Bangladesh is mostly dependent on indirect taxes, which is unfair to the poor and low income people. Value Added Tax (VAT) is regressive to the poor. Indirect taxation takes away larger portion of income of the poor than the wealthier.
Discussants made the comment at a seminar at Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) held on Monday. They further said since effectiveness of VAT affects everyone equally; it creates a burden on the poor and creates income inequality between the rich and the poor. Poor have to spend more than their income on essentials compared to rich people.
It was funded by Wave Foundation and Christian Aid on the eve of one year completion of start up to promote Citizens Participation for Progressive Taxation project.
Mohsin Ali, Executive Director of Wave Foundation presided over the event. Md Tajul Islam, deputy secretary in the ministry of finance ministry was guest of honor. Kaniz Fatema moderated the event.
Sanjida Islam, research associate and lecturer at Daffodil Institute of IT presented a summary of the research on 'Tax fairness through progressive tax management.  
Mohsin Ali said despite the government taking various initiatives, the disparity between the rich and the poor is increasing. Not only the poor, but also the middle class are suffering due to soaring inflation.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Mercantile Bank, Chattogram WASA sign an agreement
Shimanto Bank launches Brahmanbaria branch
Drinkwell, Bangladesh wins US State Deptt award
Stocks continue to fall on selling pressure
BGMEA honours students, professionals with Innovation Award
GP gets permission to sell 78,000 more SIM cards
‘Gas supply crunch, LC restrictions hit ceramic sector’


Latest News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
China COVID cases rise, hard-hit Beijing districts shut schools
Developed countries biggest users of child labour in supply chains: expert
Qatar signs world's 'longest' gas supply deal with China
Iranian squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests
In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen
Dhaka seeks Rome's support for continuing GSP
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
HC seeks list of those involved in illegal allocation of footpaths
Around 45 countries meet to pledge financial aid for Moldova
Most Read News
England take on Iran for 1st time
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
No bar for Nipun to hold general secretary post
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
Maintain diplomatic norms: Momen urges diplomats
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
BTRC allows GP to sell 78,000 more SIMs
SSC results on Nov 28
5 policemen suspended over fleeing of two convicts
Bulk power price hiked by around 19.92pc
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft