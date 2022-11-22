‘Indirect tax system in BD is unfair to the poor’

The current tax system in Bangladesh is mostly dependent on indirect taxes, which is unfair to the poor and low income people. Value Added Tax (VAT) is regressive to the poor. Indirect taxation takes away larger portion of income of the poor than the wealthier.

Discussants made the comment at a seminar at Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) held on Monday. They further said since effectiveness of VAT affects everyone equally; it creates a burden on the poor and creates income inequality between the rich and the poor. Poor have to spend more than their income on essentials compared to rich people.

It was funded by Wave Foundation and Christian Aid on the eve of one year completion of start up to promote Citizens Participation for Progressive Taxation project.

Mohsin Ali, Executive Director of Wave Foundation presided over the event. Md Tajul Islam, deputy secretary in the ministry of finance ministry was guest of honor. Kaniz Fatema moderated the event.

Sanjida Islam, research associate and lecturer at Daffodil Institute of IT presented a summary of the research on 'Tax fairness through progressive tax management.

Mohsin Ali said despite the government taking various initiatives, the disparity between the rich and the poor is increasing. Not only the poor, but also the middle class are suffering due to soaring inflation.



