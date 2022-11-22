Cop killed in Khulna road crash

KHULNA, Nov 21: A policeman was killed as a truck hit a motorcycle near Daulatpur of Khulna city on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Musabbir Hossain, 38, a bodyguard of Assistant Commissioner of Police of Khalishpur Zone Khulna.

The accident occurred around 10:00am when the truck rammed Musabbir's motorcycle near Minakhsi cinema hall in Daulatpur, said Khulna Traffic Department Assistant Town Sub-Inspectors (ATSI) GM Khalidur Rahman.

Later, he was rushed to Khulna Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police seized the killer truck and the helper but the driver managed to flee, said Kazi Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Daulatpur police station. A case will be filed in this regard, the OC added. -UNB



