STS Group to launch school in BD

STS Group is going to introduce a premium school in Bangladesh named 'Glenrich International School' with a view to address the evolving educational needs and preparing the learners for a competitive world.

A brand launching and logo unveiling event was held in the capital on this regard followed by a press conference, was held at Sheraton Hotel, on Monday.

Managing Director of STS Group Khondoker Monir Uddin, CEO, STS Group Manas Singh and Principal of Glenrich International School, Ramesh Mudgal, were present at the programme along with esteemed board members and senior leaders from STS Group

Khondoker Monir Uddin from STS Group unveiled the logo. CEO, STS Group, Manas Singh said talked about their dream project of launching 4 new schools in the next few years."











