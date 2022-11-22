Train derailment: Vehicle movement disrupted on Ctg Kalurghat Bridge

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 21: Movement of vehicles on Chattogram Kalurghat Bridge got disrupted from Monday evening after a guard van of a freight train got derailed.

Around 5:30 pm, a guard van at the rear of a train heading towards Chattogram derailed on the bridge, said Anupam Dey, station master of Gomdandi Railway Station in Boalkhali upazila.

"It was returning to Chattogram after carrying furnace oil to Dohazari Peaking Power Plant. The train however managed to leave for the port city with all other compartments except the last one where a guard would sit with a handbrake," he said. A crane is being brought to remove the guard break van from the rail line on the bridge, said the station master.

Passengers were seen crossing the bridge by foot as vehicles got stuck on both ends due to the van blocking the bridge. -UNB











