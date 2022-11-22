Video
arms case

3 JMB men get life imprisonment in Lalmonirhat

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

LALMONIRHAT, Nov 21: A Lalmonirhat tribunal on Monday sentenced three members of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to life imprisonment and another one to 14 years imprisonment in an arms case.
Lalmonirhat Special Tribunal Judge Mizanur Rahman handed down the punishment.
The lifers are identified as Shafiqul Islam, son of Nazrul islam, Apel Misti, son of Lutfur Rahman and Mokhlesur Rahman, son of Hafizur Rahman of Kaliganj upazila.
The man who got 14 years in jail is identified as Tafizul Islam, son of Mojibur Rahman of Patgram upazila.
According to the prosecution, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 arrested four JMB men while they were holding a clandestine meeting on August 2, 2018.
The elite force also seized arms and bullets from their possession.
A case was filed under Arms Act against them.     -UNB


