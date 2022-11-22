

Harrowing escape of two death row convicts



However, the daring escape of the two convicts once again exposed security loopholes in our courts while dealing with militants and high-risk criminals. Only 4 cops have been reported to have escorting 12 militant convicts during the time of the incident.

Moreover, this is not the first time security at Dhaka Court premises has been breached.



On November 27 in 2019, at least two death row convicts in the Holey Artisan attack case managed to wear prayer caps inscribed with IS logo after a tribunal sentenced them and five other militants to death.



Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued a 'red alert' in the capital in connection with the snatching of two death-row convicts from the Dhaka Judge Court premises, but the escape event was preventable given adequate number of police escort was put in place.



The point, however, the daring escape incident occurred at a time when the government has long ago adopted a zero-tolerance policy on militancy and terrorism. Thus, security within our court premises should have been beefed up following the first incident.



However, taking stock of the Sunday's escape incident, the Supreme Court has asked the police to strengthen security measures at all courts across the country to avoid such escape incidences.



Our law enforcement agencies are markedly pro-active and cautious during verdict delivery days and that too, because of the wide ranging on-the-spot media coverage. We believe, it is crucial to remain extra-ordinarily vigilant in whatever times while dealing with death row convicts, both within and beyond court premises. Justice is not only delayed but also denied when convicts manage to escape.



Nevertheless, a manhunt is currently under away with a bounty of Tk 1 million being placed on the heads of each convict. We expect the escaped convicts would soon be captured, but the focus should be to urgently strengthen existing security systems.



Since a special type of spray was used against the police guards this time, we suggest all police members to wear face masks and protect their eyes.



