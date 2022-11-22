Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Harrowing escape of two death row convicts

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Harrowing escape of two death row convicts

Harrowing escape of two death row convicts

A group of unidentified men of the banned militant group Ansar-Al-Islam whisked away two death row convicts from a Dhaka court premise on Sunday. The snatched two condemned convicts are Mainul Hasan Shamim of Madhabpur under Chhatak upazila in Sunamganj district and Abu Siddique Sohel Sakib of village Bheteshwar under Aditmari upazila in Lalmonirhat district. And both had been sentenced to death in Jagriti Publications publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case.

However, the daring escape of the two convicts once again exposed security loopholes in our courts while dealing with militants and high-risk criminals. Only 4 cops have been reported to have escorting 12 militant convicts during the time of the incident.
Moreover, this is not the first time security at Dhaka Court premises has been breached.

On November 27 in 2019, at least two death row convicts in the Holey Artisan attack case managed to wear prayer caps inscribed with IS logo after a tribunal sentenced them and five other militants to death.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued a 'red alert' in the capital in connection with the snatching of two death-row convicts from the Dhaka  Judge Court premises, but the escape event was preventable given adequate number of police escort was put in place.

The point, however, the daring escape incident occurred at a time when the government has long ago adopted a zero-tolerance policy on militancy and terrorism. Thus, security within our court premises should have been beefed up following the first incident.

However, taking stock of the Sunday's escape incident, the Supreme Court has asked the police to strengthen security measures at all courts across the country to avoid such escape incidences.

Our law enforcement agencies are markedly pro-active and cautious during verdict delivery days and that too, because of the wide ranging on-the-spot media coverage. We believe, it is crucial to remain extra-ordinarily vigilant in whatever times while dealing with death row convicts, both within and beyond court premises. Justice is not only delayed but also denied when convicts manage to escape.

Nevertheless, a manhunt is currently under away with a bounty of Tk 1 million being placed on the heads of each convict. We expect the escaped convicts would soon be captured, but the focus should be to urgently strengthen existing security systems.

Since a special type of spray was used against the police guards this time, we suggest all police members to wear face masks and protect their eyes.

In conclusion, it is important to ensure a high security protection zone covering of at least a radius of 50 metres while dealing with dangerous convicts when they are produced before courts or lock ups. Transports carrying accused and convicts must also be escorted with extra police vehicles.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Harrowing escape of two death row convicts
Our female workers’ plight abroad
World’s biggest football bonanza kicks-off today
The world with eight billion people plus
Reality demands increased food production
Discovery of new gas reserves promising
Invest in Bangladesh
Dengue continues to rage in full fury


Latest News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
China COVID cases rise, hard-hit Beijing districts shut schools
Developed countries biggest users of child labour in supply chains: expert
Qatar signs world's 'longest' gas supply deal with China
Iranian squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests
In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen
Dhaka seeks Rome's support for continuing GSP
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
HC seeks list of those involved in illegal allocation of footpaths
Around 45 countries meet to pledge financial aid for Moldova
Most Read News
England take on Iran for 1st time
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
No bar for Nipun to hold general secretary post
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
Maintain diplomatic norms: Momen urges diplomats
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
BTRC allows GP to sell 78,000 more SIMs
SSC results on Nov 28
5 policemen suspended over fleeing of two convicts
Bulk power price hiked by around 19.92pc
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft