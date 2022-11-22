Ensure safety, security  for female expatriate workers

Dear Sir



Both male and female populations of the country contribute to our economic growth. In rural areas, however, women lag behind men when it comes to economic empowerment. That is why many women go to the Middle East to earn money for a better future.



But the reality is, according to numerous news reports, not only are they not paid sufficiently, they are also subjected to physical and sexual assaults. I believe that concerned authorities, from our country and the host country, should ensure that our female workers abroad can work in dignity and that their due wages are paid. If the host countries cannot ensure their safety, we should not risk the safety of these women.



Fardin Islam Turjo

Student, Kabi Nazrul Govt. College