

Importance of sustainable soil management



For this reason, the relationship of man with the soil is very close. It is like the relationship between mother and child. If the mother's health is good, the baby's health is good. But the health of mother earth, this precious resource of nature, is deteriorating day by day. Because it takes about 2000 years to develop 10 cm of soil. The influential magazine Forbes wrote, 'The news of the world's rapid degradation of soil quality is undoubtedly bad news for human health. Good and healthy soil is required for the production of nutritious crops.' Currently, about 38 percent of the earth's surface is used for agriculture. According to the United Nations Soil Resources Monitoring Report (2015), soil degradation is a major threat to the environment and agriculture. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), 33 percent of the world's soil is already degraded or degraded, which is alarming. Besides, food prices are expected to increase by 30 percent in the next 25 years due to soil degradation.



Bangladesh is a populous country. About 1,200 people live here per square kilometer, which is the highest in the world. The food demand of the huge population is currently around three and a half million tons. In the next 20 years, food production needs to be more than doubled to meet the food demand of this growing population. Net cropland in the country is 79 lakh 47 thousand hectares. Which is not enough for future food production. Production per acre of crops in Bangladesh is very low compared to other countries. Apart from this, arable land is decreasing by about 69 thousand hectares annually due to construction of new houses, industrial establishments and roads, river erosion, increase in salinity and other activities.



In such a challenging situation, due to continuous cropping and improper utilization of soil, the fertility potential is being lost. Soil fertility is losing strength due to unplanned farming, excessive use of chemical fertilizers, increasing urbanization, industrialization, pollution, massive deforestation and unplanned use of fertilizers. Soil resources are now under threat due to increased salinity due to climate change, removal of topsoil nutrients for brick kilns, lack of sustainable soil management and crop nutrient deficiency. Because of these reasons, the unhealthy soil is now having a negative impact on crop production every year.



According to the research of the Soil Resources Development Institute, the total land area in the country is 1 crore 47 lakh 60 thousand hectares including all types of land, especially arable land, forest land, rivers, lakes, protected forest areas, Sundarbans etc. Of this, phosphorus deficient areas amount to 66 lakh hectares, which is about 45 percent of the total land. On the other hand, potassium deficiency is around 52 lakh 70 thousand or 35.7 percent. Sulfur is deficient in 65 lakh 30 thousand hectares or 44.2 percent of the area. Apart from this, there is boron deficiency in about 51 lakh 10 thousand hectares (34.6 percent of the total land). There is a shortage of organic matter in 1 crore 16 lakh 40 thousand hectares or about 78.90 percent of the total land. Besides, many lands are deficient in calcium and magnesium.



Just as humans need food to survive, all plants also need food. 17 nutrients are essential for plants to survive and complete their life cycle. Their requirements are such that the plant's life cycle would be incomplete in the absence of either element, and none of them have alternative nutrients. These nutrients are: carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, Sulphur, iron, manganese, zinc, copper, molybdenum, boron, chlorine and cobalt. Carbon, Hydrogen, Oxygen In the presence of light, plants collect carbon dioxide from the air and make food with the help of water. The rest is taken up from the soil with the help of roots. As a result of continuous cultivation of crops, the elements needed by plants from the soil are slowly reduced to the very last stage. For this reason, food needs to be artificially fertilized in the land to provide food to the crops.



But the use of fertilizers in Bangladesh is not balanced at all. Chemical fertilizers are currently used in 98 percent of the country's land. Almost all farmers use guess-based fertilizers. Nitrogen or urea fertilizers are more commonly used because they accelerate plant growth, which is easily visible. The demand of chemical fertilizers in the country is about 50 lakh tons. The amount of use of urea fertilizer alone is 27 lakh tons and other fertilizers are 23 lakh tons. But the amount of other elements such as: phosphorus, Sulphur, potash, zinc etc. is not balanced. Most of the farmers use fewer organic fertilizers, thus changing the character of the soil. For that reason, subsequent application of nitrogen fertilizers is not desirable for crop growth. The immunity of plants is decreasing, the grain of the crop is not being nourished, the tolerance to cold and drought is decreasing. Both quality and quantity of crops are decreasing.



In this situation, for the economic development of the country, it is absolutely necessary to ensure food security by increasing and preserving soil fertility by producing more crops. Because of the unstable global situation, many are giving glimpses of famine in advance. No one wants the country to fall under the grip of unexpected famine. But there is no alternative to increase our food production to ensure our own food security. It is imperative to strengthen balanced manure management programs through regular soil testing to protect soil health and ensure optimal land use. If soil testing is done based on fertilizer recommendations, it is possible to increase the yield by 20-25 percent as well as protecting the health of the soil.



World Soil Day is observed every year to recognize the importance of soil in plant growth and human well-being. The International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) proposed World Soil Day in 2002 to raise awareness about the importance of proper soil management. Later, after receiving approval from the World Food Organization of the United Nations, the day is celebrated worldwide on December 5 every year. More than 60 thousand soil scientists of the world celebrate this day with pride. The responsibility of these scientists is to increase the knowledge about soil and its promotion and dissemination. It is organized around the world to promote the benefits of healthy soil. Like every year, 'World Soil Day-2022' is being celebrated across the world. This year's theme is - Soil: where food begins'.



Finally, soil health is closely related to human health. Sustainable soil management is essential to ensure safe food production and food security. Agriculture in Bangladesh is now going through a transitional period of transition from subsistence agriculture to commercial agriculture. Conserving soil biodiversity and maintaining its fertility is vital for the country's future agricultural production. Therefore, it is the demand of time for everyone to take initiatives in this regard.

The writer is principal scientific officer (CC), Soil Resource Development Institute, Ministry of Agriculture, Regional Laboratory













