

Global impacts of climate change

Representatives from nearly 200 countries including Bangladesh have attended at UN climate conference, COP27 in Egypt for two weeks with a view to driving forward action on the global climate change as the world faces a worsening onslaught of extreme floods, heat waves and droughts.



According to National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA), some parts of Earth are warming faster and in the past 100 years, global air temperatures near Earth's surface have been reached at 1.8�F (1�C) from 1901 to 2020. The past five years have been marked a threat for all human beings including animals, and plants across the world because of the Earth's temperatures of the last five years have been reached warmest condition in centuries.



In the day, the sun sunlight warms up Earth's surface by its sunlight through the atmosphere. At night, Earth's surface gets cool releasing heat back into the air. The greenhouse gases trap some of the heat in the atmosphere for which our Earth gets an equilibrium atmosphere to survive. But many times, equilibrium could be broken by human activities for their involvement in burning fuel of power factories, fuel of transports like cars and buses which are modifying the natural greenhouse to a warmer Earth.



In consequences, while the entire Earth temperature would be transformed into 1�C or 2�C, the nature will be transformed by the intensification of drought, storm, flood, heatwave and volume of rainfall. Then the nature will turn into a predicament behaviour to human beings, other animals, plants etc. for which it will be unbearable to live on Earth. But we are standing far from the face of this global threat. The UN Secretary General pointed out in September, "the climate emergency is a race we are losing, but it is a race we can win".



Climate change is a risk factor of socioeconomic and political violence towards competition for essential resources like land, food, and water, fuel etc. Such competition could lead to a major threat for international peace and security along with leading to mass removal of population. World Bank estimated that more than 140 million people of Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and South Asia would be forced to migrate from their regions by 2050 in the absence of proper action.



Now-a-days about 500 million people are affected by land erosion in the banks of rivers and seas which accelerate to lose or waste up to 30% of food. Meanwhile, climate change has delimited the availability and quality of drinking water and water for agriculture. In many regions in the world, crops have been struggling to survive and food security has been turned into more precarious. The poor and vulnerable population have been facing primarily on food security.



By the impact of global climate change, the Arctic is melting, coral reefs are dying, oceans are acidifying, and forests are burning. Almost two-thirds cities of the world with more than five million population have been located in areas at risk of sea level rise. Sea level has been risen form 1.7mm/per year throughout most of the 20th century to 3.2 mm/year since 1993.



As almost 40% population of the world live within 100 km of a coast, if no action would be taken, entire districts of New York, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Osaka, Rio de Janeiro, and many other cities could be drowned underwater in our lifetimes alongside dislodging millions of people.



Due to production of coal, oil, and gas, billions of tons of CO2 are being emitted into the atmosphere every year. The amount of CO2 in the atmosphere has been risen by 25% since 1958 and by 40% since the Industrial Revolution.



According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) report, September 2019, we are at least 1� Celsius above preindustrial levels in which scientists warn it would be "an unacceptable risk". The 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change revealed that the holding warming 2� Celsius is "well below", and collective endeavour could keep limit the increase even further, to 1.5� Celsius. The COP27 has declared the same in Egypt.



Climate and weather extremes make disasters is a part of natural phenomenon of our Earth's system; but climate change getting warmer could make intense unbearable lives to human beings, other animals and plants. In this connection, no continent across the world could be escaped from mass destruction of heatwaves, droughts, typhoons, and hurricanes. About 90% disasters are weather and climate related for which 26 million people are pushed into poverty.



Science divulges that climate change is irrefutable but new and effective technologies can help us to reduce net emissions and create a cleaner world as available technological assistance could solve mostly the polluted and harmful emissions. So, we should have to obstruct the tide abruptly. We can search for alternative pure energy in lieu of energies from which could pollute the atmosphere. We are also to emphasize nature-based and decarbonized solutions in order to access in fresh water, improved agricultural practices, healthy diets, and food security.



To solve the crucial global crisis, the leaders of the world's affluent countries should have to proceed contributing technological and monetary supports. Other countries in the world could play role to solve the crisis in accordance with their capabilities. All should have to increase their awareness in this regard.



It is hopeful that the gridlock situation for disagreed of fund contribution by the affluent countries has been disentangled for their 'Loss and damage' fund agreement on November 20 in the UN COP27 climate summit.

The writer is a retired professor & principal



















