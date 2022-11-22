Video
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022
Home Countryside

Seven nabbed with drugs in four districts

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Seven people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Joypurhat, Natore, Rajshahi and Patuakhali, in three days.
JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two people along with yaba tablets and buprenorphine injections from Panchbibi Upazila in the district on Sunday night.
The arrested men are Sheikh Rana, 30, and Ali Hossain, 50, residents of Balighata area in the upazila.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Sonapotti area at around 9:30 pm and caught them red-handed along with over 500 yaba tablets and 15 buprenorphine injections, said RAB-5 Company Captain Major Md Mostafa Zaman.
During initial the interrogation, the duo admitted that they had been supplying those drugs in different areas of the district for a long time.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested persons with Panchbibi Police Station (PS) in this regard, the RAB official added.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Members of Department of Narcotics (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with heroin from Bagatipara Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon.
The arrested man is Jonny Hossain, 33, son of Akbar Ali, a resident of Hizli Pabnapara area in the upazila.
Natore District DNC Inspector Eltas Uddin said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Jonny Hossain in the afternoon, and arrested him along with four grams of heroin.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bagatipara Model PS in this regard, the DNC official added.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Sirajul Islam confirmed the matter.   
RAJSHAHI: Members of RAB arrested two persons along with heroin from Amchattar area under Shah Makhdum PS in the city on Saturday night.
The arrested persons are Shri Pradip Kumer, 45, hails from Bogura District, and Obaidur Rahman, 26, a resident of Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi.
RAB sources said a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in the area at night and arrested Pradip and Obaidur along with two kilograms of heroin.
A case under the Narcotic Control Act has been filed against them with Shah Makhdum PS in this connection.
PATUAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested two drug dealers along six kilograms of hemp from Dumki Upazila in the district on Friday morning.
The arrested persons are: Md Saiful Islam, 28, son of Delwar Fakir, a resident of Jalisha Village under Angaria Union, and Md Jahirul Islam, 22, son of Abdur Rashid Khan of Sreerampur Village in the upazila.
DB Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chargarbadi Launchghat area under Muradia Union in the upazila at around 6:30am, and arrested the duo along with the hemp.   
District DB Police OC AKM Azmal Huda confirmed the matter.



