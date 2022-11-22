Meet on Victory Day held in Natore

NATORE, Nov 20: A preparatory meeting on the Victory Day celebration in the district was held on Thursday.

The meeting was arranged in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC).

The meeting adopted various programmes regarding the matter.

The programmes included 31 gun shots, hoisting the national flag at every private and government buildings, parade and display on the ground of Shanker Gobinda Stadium at 8 am and a discussion meeting in the Aunima Chowdhury auditorium at 11 am.

Besides, reception to freedom fighters, special prayer at different religious establishments, improved diets to inmates of prison house, hospital and child welfare centres, essay, painting, and cultural competition at different socio-cultural organisations.













