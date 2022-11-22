Road mishaps claim 9 lives in 5 dists

Nine people including two women have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Khulna, Mymensingh, Pirojpur, Laxmipur and Joypurhat, on Sunday and Monday.

KHULNA: A police constable was killed after being crushed by a truck in Daulatpur area of the city on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Musabbir Hossain, 34. He was the bodyguard of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Khalishpur Circle) Monira Sultana.

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatpur Police Station (PS) said a reckless truck ran over Musabbir Hossain in front of Meenakshi Cinema Hall at around 9:45am over when he was going to Khanjahan Ali PS area riding by a motorcycle, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued in critical condition and taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the policeman dead.

The law enforcers have seized the truck, however, its driver managed to escape the scene.

Legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

MYMENSINGH: Five passengers have been killed and another was injured on Sunday when a speedy truck rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Trishal Upazila of the district.

The accident took place in Balipara area on the Mymensingh-Gafargaon highway at night.

Three of the deceased were identified as Nizam Ali, 40, of Uchakhila Union under Ishwarganj Upazila, his wife Husna Akter, 35, and Md Anwarul, 35, of the same union.

Trishal PS OC Main Uddin said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying five passengers was coming toward Trishal at night. At that time, a speedy truck going to Balipara, rammed the auto-rickshaw, leaving five people dead on the spot and another injured.

Of the deceased, three were men and two women. They included a couple. The injured was sent to Trishal Upazila Health Complex.

Following the accident, the locals caught the truck driver and handed him over to police.

PIROJPUR: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident in the district town on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Riaz Hawlader, 40, son Latifur Rahman, a resident of Dakshin Indurkani area in the district.

Police and local sources said an auto-rickshaw coming from Indurkani Upazila and a Tomtom (locally-made three-wheeler) were collided head-on in Boropoll area in the town. The driver of the auto-rickshaw received severe injuries at that time.

On information, fire service personnel rescued Riaz Hawlader in critical condition and rushed him to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot.

Pirojpur Sadar PS OC AJM Masuduzzman confirmed the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Sayed, 45, son of Mojibal Haque, a resident of Forkania area in the upazila.

The injured person is Emran Hossain, son of Md Aziullah, a resident of the same area.

Police and local sources said Md Sayed along with his neighbour Emran was going to Hazirhat Bazar from the house in the evening riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a passenger-laden bus hit the motorcycle on the Ramgati-Laxmipur regional road, which left the duo critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared referred the duo to Dhaka as their condition deteriorated further.

Later on, Sayed succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.

Injured Emran is currently undergoing treatment at National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka.

Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: A man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, 38, son of Ashraf Ali, a resident of Hanail Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Sirajul Islam said Rabiul Islam was returning the house from Joypurhat Town in the morning riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering on the Hanail-Panchurachak road, which left the man seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Joypurhat Adhunik District Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Rabiul dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.













