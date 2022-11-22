Meal price increases at RU cafeteria  

RAJSHAHI, Nov 21: Meal price of central cafeteria of Rajshahi University (RU) has been increased again within three months, which has been effective from November 20.

This information was confirmed by AKM Ariful Islam, administrator of the central cafeteria.

He said, "Due to increased prices of essentials, we were incurring loss."

"We have taken this decision after talking to the vice-chancellor," he added.

According to the cafeteria sources, before June, the regular food package in the cafeteria was Tk 24; on July 1, the package price was increased to Tk 28; now it has been increased to Tk 30.

The package price of Ruhi fish, rice and dal has been increased to Tk 40 from Tk 30. Package of meat and rice has been increased to Tk 60 from 50. Package of chicken and rice has been increased to Tk 45 from 40.











