Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:40 AM
Cold diseases affect children in Sirajganj

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

Cold disease-affected patients and their relatives at Sirajganj Bangamata Fazilatunnessa Mujib Hospital. photo: observer

SIRAJGANJ, Nov 21: Pneumonia and diarrhoea diseases have appeared alarmingly in the district; children are mostly     affected.
According to medical sources, these diseases have been affecting children in the district for the last two weeks.
District hospital sources said, they are admitting pneumonia and diarrhoea patients every day.
The 250-bed Bangamata Fazilatunnessa Mujib Hospital in Sirajganj District is failing to accommodate all patients. A recent visit to the hospital found patients undergoing treatment on the hospital floor.
Statistics Officer of the hospital Jibannahar said, they are receiving 30-35 such patients daily; many are being released after treatment while critical ones are admitted. In the last one week, 36 diarrhoea and 108 pneumonia patients were admitted.
Bristi Khatun of Soyadhangora Mahalla in the town said, her five-year old daughter became affected with the cold, and she was admitted to the hospital.  
 Abdul Hamid of Gopalpur Village in Belkuchi Upazila said, his three-year old daughter became affected by diarrhoea, and later on, she was admitted to the hospital.
Child specialist Dr. Mehedi Hasan of the hospital said, per day on an average 30-35 patients are admitted with pneumonia and diarrhoea. He advised guardians for keeping children away from cold        and dust.    
Its Residential Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Faridul Islam confirmed the increasing number of pneumonia and diarrhoea patients at this time. All awareness measures are required for guardians while all facilities are available at the hospital, he added.
Due to lack of seats patients are treated on the floor, the RMO maintained.


