Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:40 AM
Home Countryside

3 jailed for smuggling 377 turtles

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Nov 21: A mobile court on Friday evening sentenced three smugglers for six-month imprisonment under world life preservation act, says a Khulna RAB-6 press release on Saturday.
The court also seized 377 valuable turtles from their possession.
According to the  press release, on secret information, cooperation with World Life Management and Nature Preservation Department of Forest, a special team of RAB led by Fakirhat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) drives in Katakhali area under Fakirhat Upazila in Bagerhat around 2pm.
They arrested three smugglers after four hours hectic drives while they were trying to smuggle valuable turtles, the release said, adding that suspected purchasers managed to flee. The arrested are Md Moniruzzaman, 38, Md ariful Islam Bachhu, 37, and Dilip Roy, 35. They also seized 377 turtles from their possession.
The court sentenced six-month imprisonment to each smuggler under World Life Preservation Act-2012 and Penal Code of Bangladesh (PCB)-1860. The 377 turtles were handed over to Divisional Forest Officer of World Life Management and Nature Preservation Department of Forest, the press release added.


