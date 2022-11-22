44 detained on different charges in three districts

A total of 44 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Noakhali and Bogura, recently.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 38 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 15 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, one was drug addict and the remaining five were nabbed on different charges.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 15 people in separate drives in the city from Thursday night till Friday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrant, four were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion-5 (RAB) have detained eight people in connection with leaking questions of Higher Secondary Certificate examinations from Bagmara Upazila in the district.

The arrested persons are Morshedul Alom, 48, Momin Mondol 21, Zakirul Islam, 37 and Shamsul Islam 45, lecturers of Department of Accounting in Adarsha Technical and BM College, Touhidul Islam Jani, 33, lecturer of Accounting in Kalita Sabuj Sangh Adarsha High School and College, Dulal Hossain 48, Shariful Islam 25 and Tofail Hossain 33.

According to a press release of RAB 5, a team of RAB detained them after conducting drives in the Bagmara's Bhabaniganj area on Thursday. They tried to leak the question paper of the accounting subject of the HSC examination.

A set of original HSC question set, a guide book, seven phones, nine SIM cards, 200 sets of question and two photocopy machines were recovered from their possession.

A case has been filed in Bagmara Police Station and legal action has been taken against them, the press release added.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Members of RAB have detained a man along with firearms from Begumganj Upazila in the district.

The arrested is Jahidul Islam Farabi, 21, a resident of Zirtali Village.

RAB-11 Company Commander LT Mahmudul Hasan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the village on Friday night and detained the accused along with a gun.

BOGURA: Five people have been detained from different areas in the district town on Friday night for stabbing a man to death.

The detained persons are: Dipangkar Rai, Arif Hasan, Shaki Al Mamun, Shohaib Nabi and Sahil Hossain.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sharafat Islam said Bipul along with his friends entered into Mati Plaza in the town and asked the detained people to stop playing billiard and leave the board on Friday night. An altercation took place among them there. At one stage of the altercation, the detained people stabbed Bipul, leaving him critically injured.

He was rescued and immediately taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where he succumbs to his injures.

Following this, police arrested five people and trying to arrest the rest accused, the ASP added.











