Nabanna festival held at RU

RAJSHAHI, Nov 21: A Nabanna festival was held at Rajshahi University (RU) through colourful programmes on Wednesday.

The programmes were organized by the Department of Agronomy and Agriculture Extension of the RU.

Different types of cakes were displayed on the Faculty of Agriculture premises to mark the festival.

RU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar inaugurated the festival in the morning.

VC said, Nabanna is the part of traditional Bengali culture; people celebrate this festival after harvesting new paddy.

Professor Abdul Alim, president of the celebration committee, said, farmers harvest paddy and celebrate this festival in the month of Agrahayan; but Navanna celebration is almost disappearing from rural Bengal. "So today we have this arrangement to keep this old tradition of Bengali," he added.

Among others, pro-VC, teachers and students from various departments took part in the festival.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out on the RU campus.

Students wore traditional Bengali clothes and walked across the campus by bullock carts. A cultural programme was also arranged.











