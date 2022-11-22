Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Off-season drum stick sells at high price in Dinajpur

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

Drum sticks being sold at a Dinajpur kitchen market. photo: observer

Drum sticks being sold at a Dinajpur kitchen market. photo: observer

DINAJPUR, Nov 21: Off-season drum sticks are selling at exorbitant prices in the district.
At present, per kilogram drum stick is selling at Tk 320 at Bahadur Bazar and Gudri Bazar in the district town.
Drum stick contains iron, calcium, and anti-oxidant.
Vegetable sellers Enamul Haq and Sujan at Bahadur Bazar said, drum sticks started arriving at bazaars about one week back; per kg is selling at Tk 300; so due to the high price, consumers are buying 2.5 gram or half following their purchasing capacity; some rich consumers are purchasing the vegetable in a big         volume.    
Consumer Limon Chowdhury said, it is off-season drum stick; it is very tasty and costly also. "Fish curry with drum stick is very tasty. So I have purchased 2.5 gram," he added.    
Diabetes Specialist Dr Dulal Chandra Ray said, drum stick contains huge vitamins; with advent of the winter, drum sticks are arriving at bazaars; its flowers and leaves are curing for different diseases; and soup and curry of drum sticks cure cold, fever and sneezing.       
He further said, the drum stick is especially useful for patients of high blood pressure as it controls cholesterol in human body. It checks gastric, distaste, pox, tough breath, trauma, allergy, constipation, diabetes, lever and kidney diseases, he added.
There is no alternative of drum stuck to improve blood quality, the diabetes specialist added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven nabbed with drugs in four districts
Meet on Victory Day held in Natore
Road mishaps claim 9 lives in 5 dists
Meal price increases at RU cafeteria  
Cold diseases affect children in Sirajganj
3 jailed for smuggling 377 turtles
Bagerhat District administration conducted mobile court drives
44 detained on different charges in three districts


Latest News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
China COVID cases rise, hard-hit Beijing districts shut schools
Developed countries biggest users of child labour in supply chains: expert
Qatar signs world's 'longest' gas supply deal with China
Iranian squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests
In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen
Dhaka seeks Rome's support for continuing GSP
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
HC seeks list of those involved in illegal allocation of footpaths
Around 45 countries meet to pledge financial aid for Moldova
Most Read News
England take on Iran for 1st time
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
No bar for Nipun to hold general secretary post
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
Maintain diplomatic norms: Momen urges diplomats
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
BTRC allows GP to sell 78,000 more SIMs
SSC results on Nov 28
5 policemen suspended over fleeing of two convicts
Bulk power price hiked by around 19.92pc
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft