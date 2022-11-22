Off-season drum stick sells at high price in Dinajpur



Drum sticks being sold at a Dinajpur kitchen market. photo: observer

At present, per kilogram drum stick is selling at Tk 320 at Bahadur Bazar and Gudri Bazar in the district town.

Drum stick contains iron, calcium, and anti-oxidant.

Vegetable sellers Enamul Haq and Sujan at Bahadur Bazar said, drum sticks started arriving at bazaars about one week back; per kg is selling at Tk 300; so due to the high price, consumers are buying 2.5 gram or half following their purchasing capacity; some rich consumers are purchasing the vegetable in a big volume.

Consumer Limon Chowdhury said, it is off-season drum stick; it is very tasty and costly also. "Fish curry with drum stick is very tasty. So I have purchased 2.5 gram," he added.

Diabetes Specialist Dr Dulal Chandra Ray said, drum stick contains huge vitamins; with advent of the winter, drum sticks are arriving at bazaars; its flowers and leaves are curing for different diseases; and soup and curry of drum sticks cure cold, fever and sneezing.

He further said, the drum stick is especially useful for patients of high blood pressure as it controls cholesterol in human body. It checks gastric, distaste, pox, tough breath, trauma, allergy, constipation, diabetes, lever and kidney diseases, he added.

There is no alternative of drum stuck to improve blood quality, the diabetes specialist added.











