Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Modi was ‘instrumental in forging consensus’ at G20 meet: US official

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

WASHINGTON, Nov 21: In the history of India-US ties, 2022 has been a huge year and the next year will be even bigger, a top White House official has said, asserting that the Biden administration sees this alliance as among the most consequential relationships for America anywhere in the world.
Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being instrumental in forging a consensus during the recently concluded G-20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali province.
"Looking around the world when the United States and (its) President (Joe) Biden look for partners that can truly help carry the load, truly helped move forward a global agenda, India and Prime Minister Modi are very high on that list," Finer told a gathering of several hundred Indian-Americans here on Sunday.
"We just saw this in real-time at the G-20 where the prime minister was instrumental in forging a consensus around a joint statement among a far-flung group of countries and in the comments and work that the prime minister has done and others in the Indian government have done to highlight the increasing risk related to nuclear issues," he said.
This relationship is being steered by Prime Minister Modi and President Biden who have met more than 15 times, the latest one being in Bali last week, said India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, addressing the gathering at a lunch reception hosted by him to celebrate the 'Festival Season'.
The unique event organised by the Embassy of India showcased the syncretic nature of Indian culture. The event saw festivals of different faiths - from Diwali to Hanukkah, Eid to Bodhi day, and from Gurpurab to Christmas celebrated with aplomb.    -PTI







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China says ‘long way to go’ after COP27 climate deal
Protesters carry placards and shout slogans during a demonstration against the visit
Qatar signs world’s ‘longest’ gas supply deal with China
Modi was ‘instrumental in forging consensus’ at G20 meet: US official
56 dead as strong quake topples houses in Indonesia’s Java
Wounded people rest under a tent displayed outside a hospital following an earthquake
‘Close call’ in shelling near nuclear reactor on Ukraine’s frontline
Imran has clarified establishment not behind his ouster: Punjab CM


Latest News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
China COVID cases rise, hard-hit Beijing districts shut schools
Developed countries biggest users of child labour in supply chains: expert
Qatar signs world's 'longest' gas supply deal with China
Iranian squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests
In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen
Dhaka seeks Rome's support for continuing GSP
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
HC seeks list of those involved in illegal allocation of footpaths
Around 45 countries meet to pledge financial aid for Moldova
Most Read News
England take on Iran for 1st time
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
No bar for Nipun to hold general secretary post
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
Maintain diplomatic norms: Momen urges diplomats
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
SSC results on Nov 28
BTRC allows GP to sell 78,000 more SIMs
5 policemen suspended over fleeing of two convicts
Bulk power price hiked by around 19.92pc
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft