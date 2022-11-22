12 killed in Bihar as truck rams into religious procession

HAJIPUR, Nov 21: At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed and several others were injured when a speeding truck ploughed into a religious procession in Bihar's Vaishali district on Sunday evening, officials said.

The accident took place in Desri police station area of the north Bihar district, about 30 kms from the state capital, around 9 PM when the procession had gathered in front of a "peepal" tree on the roadside to offer prayers to a local deity "Bhumiya baba".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident and announced compensation of INR 2 lakh to the family of each victim and INR 50,000 to each injured persons.

"The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of INR 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given INR 50,000," the Prime Minister said on Twitter. -PTI













