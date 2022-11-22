Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'I'm not a criminal' - David Warner hits out at Australia captaincy saga

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

'I'm not a criminal' - David Warner hits out at Australia captaincy saga

'I'm not a criminal' - David Warner hits out at Australia captaincy saga

SYDNEY, NOV 21: A frustrated David Warner Monday said he was "not a criminal" and everyone should have the right to appeal as Cricket Australia paved the way for his lifetime leadership ban to be lifted.
The dynamic opener and former Test vice-captain was banned from any leadership role in Australia over his part in the Cape Town ball tampering affair in 2018.
But under an amendment to CA's code of conduct confirmed on Monday, he will now be able to request a review of the sanction, a move previously not permitted.
The code of conduct changes were first raised nine months ago and Warner said it had dragged on too long.
"It's been drawn out, it's traumatic for me and my family and everyone else involved in it," the Australian newspaper quoted the 36-year-old as saying in Melbourne.
"I think it's just about being fair that at the end of the day, I'm not a criminal. You should get a right of appeal at some stage, you know.
"I understand that they put a ban in place, but banning someone for life I think is a bit harsh.
"So it's just an opportunity to come out and actually, you know, show that I'm actually remorseful. I've done my time to get back into the Australian cricket setup."
Under the new rule, a player must show that "exceptional circumstances exist to justify modifying a sanction", including demonstrating remorse and evidence of improved behaviour.
CA said the policy "acknowledges that players and player support personnel are capable of genuine reform or rehabilitation".
"It is intended to provide the player or player support personnel with an opportunity to resume their previously held positions or responsibilities in specific circumstances," it added.
Pat Cummins is currently Australia's Test and ODI captain and Aaron Finch skipper of the T20 side.
A lifting of Warner's ban would make him a prime candidate to take over the T20 captaincy should Finch step down, as he recently did from the 50-over format.
Warner would also be in the mix, alongside Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood and Alex Carey, to deputise for Cummins or act as his vice-captain. It could also allow him to lead his Big Bash League side Sydney Thunder.
Warner was cast as the key villain in the "Sandpaper-gate" ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in 2018, having conspired with then-skipper Smith and Cameron Bancroft to alter the ball during the third Test in Cape Town.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan's injured Shaheen to sit out England Tests
Denmark in Qatar to win World Cup, says coach Hjulmand
'I'm not a criminal' - David Warner hits out at Australia captaincy saga
Man Utd's Greenwood faces attempted rape trial next year
Djokovic finishes troubled year with 'satisfying' ATP Finals title
European teams say won't wear 'OneLove' World Cup armband
IIUC-GSC Inter-Div football final held
BCB to announce team for India series after 2nd round of BCL


Latest News
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
China COVID cases rise, hard-hit Beijing districts shut schools
Developed countries biggest users of child labour in supply chains: expert
Qatar signs world's 'longest' gas supply deal with China
Iranian squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests
In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen
Dhaka seeks Rome's support for continuing GSP
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
HC seeks list of those involved in illegal allocation of footpaths
Around 45 countries meet to pledge financial aid for Moldova
Most Read News
England take on Iran for 1st time
Netherlands strike 2-0 win over Senegal
No bar for Nipun to hold general secretary post
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
Maintain diplomatic norms: Momen urges diplomats
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
BTRC allows GP to sell 78,000 more SIMs
SSC results on Nov 28
5 policemen suspended over fleeing of two convicts
Bulk power price hiked by around 19.92pc
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft