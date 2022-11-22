Video
Tuesday, 22 November, 2022, 7:38 AM
Man Utd's Greenwood faces attempted rape trial next year

Published : Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

LONDON, NOV 21: Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will face trial next year on charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault, a judge said on Monday.
Greenwood, 21, arrived at court in Manchester, northwest England, wearing a hoodie bearing the slogan "Fumer tue" (Smoking kills in French) with a dark suit.
At a short hearing at the city's Minshull Street Crown Court, the player spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.
Judge Maurice Greene set a start date of November 27, 2023, for the trial, which is expected to last 10 days.
The footballer had his bail extended on condition that he does not contact witnesses or the complainant.
Greenwood spent two days remanded in custody in October after an alleged breach of bail conditions.
He was first arrested in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.
Within hours of the allegations surfacing online in January, Greenwood was suspended from playing or training with United and has not played for the club since.
The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 2021.
The controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period beginning in November 2018.
He is alleged to have made threatening and derogatory comments towards the complainant, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts.
The charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.
All three charges relate to the same complainant. Greenwood did not enter any pleas and a further procedural hearing was set for February 10 next year.
Greenwood has played 129 times for United, scoring 35 goals.
A product of the club's academy -- and once considered one of English football's brightest prospects -- he signed a new contract in February 2021 that runs until at least 2025.
Greenwood made his England debut against Iceland in September 2020, but he and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home after breaching the team's coronavirus guidelines. Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with the player, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active
football squads.    -AFP


